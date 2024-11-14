Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $53.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

BROS stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.76. 96,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,727. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.57. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.47.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,732.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 186,418 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $6,038,079.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 512,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,593,397. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,689,583 shares of company stock worth $55,164,707. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 150.2% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 52.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

