Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Director Thomas J. Hansen Sells 1,661 Shares

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total value of $349,491.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,196.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $204.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.03 and a 200 day moving average of $174.38. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $131.96 and a 52 week high of $211.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Standex International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 637,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,104,000 after buying an additional 27,990 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Standex International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 556,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 254,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,068,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 132,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SXI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

