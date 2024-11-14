St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.08 and last traded at $50.11, with a volume of 141785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.59.

St. Joe Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.27.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Insider Transactions at St. Joe

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 54,100 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $3,267,099.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,976,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,578,128.36. The trade was a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 54,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $3,267,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,976,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,578,128.36. This trade represents a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez bought 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.05 per share, for a total transaction of $89,919.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,933.65. This represents a 2.90 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 600,700 shares of company stock worth $33,085,747 over the last ninety days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in St. Joe by 72,300.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in St. Joe by 549.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

