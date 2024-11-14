Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $23.49, with a volume of 15665709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

Spring Valley Acquisition Trading Up 7.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80.

Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

