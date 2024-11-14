Spectral (SPEC) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $109.71 Million

Spectral (SPEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Spectral token can currently be bought for about $10.61 or 0.00011624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spectral has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Spectral has a market capitalization of $109.71 million and $12.91 million worth of Spectral was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,795.54 or 0.99463611 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90,779.74 or 0.99446309 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Spectral Profile

Spectral’s launch date was May 7th, 2024. Spectral’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,339,134 tokens. Spectral’s official Twitter account is @spectral_labs. The official website for Spectral is www.spectrallabs.xyz.

Spectral Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectral (SPEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Spectral has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 13,804,696.9 in circulation. The last known price of Spectral is 11.63253035 USD and is up 6.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $11,219,189.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spectrallabs.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectral directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectral should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectral using one of the exchanges listed above.

