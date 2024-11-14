SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,312 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $19,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.28. 290,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,714. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.09 and a twelve month high of $87.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

