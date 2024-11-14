SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,545,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,741 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,794,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,519,000. Toews Corp ADV raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 1,112,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,828,000 after acquiring an additional 441,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 4,790,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,628,000 after acquiring an additional 273,096 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $96.61 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $97.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.56.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

