S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Lessened by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 3.8% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $20,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $510.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.67. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $398.73 and a fifty-two week high of $533.29. The company has a market capitalization of $158.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

