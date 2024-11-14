SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.27, but opened at $6.56. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 8,228,783 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SOUN. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 20,337 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $99,244.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,039,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,266.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,038 shares in the company, valued at $371,670.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 20,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $99,244.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,039,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,266.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 327,275 shares of company stock worth $1,606,644 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.71.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

