Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Sohu.com Price Performance

Sohu.com stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,111. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $393.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sohu.com

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the second quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 46.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Sohu.com by 1,973.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. 33.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.