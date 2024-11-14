Snider Financial Group Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,682 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $157,187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 544,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $236.12 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $181.31 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

