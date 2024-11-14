Snider Financial Group Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $60.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.65.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

