SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 170,448 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 261% from the previous session’s volume of 47,263 shares.The stock last traded at $36.45 and had previously closed at $36.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,054 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 200,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 23.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 184,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 35,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 16.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 26,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

