SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.94 and traded as low as C$24.77. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$24.98, with a volume of 145,157 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRU.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.17.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.17.

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.