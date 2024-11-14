SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.94 and traded as low as C$24.77. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$24.98, with a volume of 145,157 shares traded.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRU.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.17.
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
