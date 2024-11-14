Slam (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Trading Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.03. 2,575 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 1,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.
Slam Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10.
About Slam
Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
