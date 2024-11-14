Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.59.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.79 and a 200 day moving average of $100.49. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $82.13 and a 1-year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $164,181.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,960.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,684 shares of company stock worth $3,232,333 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

