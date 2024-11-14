Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q1 guidance to $1.57 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.570-1.570 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $83.18 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $82.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $117.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $164,181.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,960.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $164,181.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,960.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,684 shares of company stock worth $3,232,333 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

