Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Sells 500 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 5.4% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $8,896,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $239,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,008.41.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $812.00 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $561.65 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $888.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $870.29. The company has a market capitalization of $770.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

