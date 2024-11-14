Simon’s Cat Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $321.13 Million (CAT)

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded up 49.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Simon’s Cat has a market capitalization of $321.13 million and $296.06 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Simon’s Cat has traded up 37% against the US dollar. One Simon’s Cat token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90,915.35 or 0.99472391 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,734.13 or 0.99274108 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Simon’s Cat

Simon’s Cat launched on August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,954,952,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,954,952,891 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official website is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Buying and Selling Simon’s Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,954,952,891.363687 with 6,749,954,952,891.363687 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00004184 USD and is up 30.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $136,598,459.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simon’s Cat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simon’s Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

