Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC cut its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 727.3% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Allan B. Hubbard acquired 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $181.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.71 and a 52 week high of $182.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 76.21%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 111.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

