Simmons Bank Sells 497 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $171.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.13 and a 12-month high of $173.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

