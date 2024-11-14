Simmons Bank Invests $409,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 66,967.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 853,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $308,433,000 after acquiring an additional 852,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stryker by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Stryker by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,449,000 after purchasing an additional 522,817 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 287.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 505,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,033,000 after purchasing an additional 375,166 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,258,373,000 after buying an additional 309,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $388.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $148.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $282.35 and a 1-year high of $390.59.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,879,954.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,213.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,275. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.65.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

