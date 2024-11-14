Simmons Bank Has $633,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 39,652 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 272.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.16 and a 200-day moving average of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.