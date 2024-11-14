Simmons Bank Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 26.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,464 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 333,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 334,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,446,000 after acquiring an additional 57,423 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $135.28 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.70 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,518,588.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $179,856.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $169,414.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,518,588.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,221. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.94.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

