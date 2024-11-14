Simmons Bank Has $2.38 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 212.5% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

VOT stock opened at $262.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $196.16 and a 12 month high of $265.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

