Simmons Bank Has $1.73 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. RMR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,706,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $328.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.69 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.29.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

