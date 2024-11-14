Simmons Bank Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,557 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

