Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $14.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Similarweb traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 52390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk raised Similarweb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, September 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Similarweb from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Similarweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the third quarter worth $3,536,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,820,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Similarweb in the first quarter valued at about $2,449,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Similarweb by 3,663.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 275,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 268,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Similarweb by 112.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 449,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 238,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $933.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.09 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

