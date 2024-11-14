Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.430-12.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.6 %

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.82. 166,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,729. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $73.43 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $151.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

