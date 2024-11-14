Short Interest in Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Decreases By 92.5%

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the October 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vinci Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $26.08 on Thursday. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03.

Vinci Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.2897 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th.

About Vinci

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

