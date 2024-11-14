Short Interest in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Increases By 54.0%

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the October 15th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USTB. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

USTB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.24. 13,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,349. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.20. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.75 and a 52 week high of $50.92.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.2103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

