Short Interest in Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Increases By 43.3%

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the October 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 172.0 days.
Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TTBXF remained flat at $1.81 during trading on Thursday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94.
About Tritax Big Box REIT
