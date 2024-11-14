Short Interest in Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Increases By 43.3%

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the October 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 172.0 days.

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTBXF remained flat at $1.81 during trading on Thursday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

