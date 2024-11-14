Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Declines By 42.0%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the October 15th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.95. 91,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,575. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $24.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.18.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

