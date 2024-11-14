Short Interest in Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Drops By 54.5%

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Stock Performance

Shares of SIHBY stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.62. 242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.0893 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

About Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, initiates, promotes, develops, and operates toll expressways and bridges in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Coastal Expressway (Shenzhen Section), GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments.

