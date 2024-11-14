Short Interest in NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Declines By 97.7%

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the October 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NovAccess Global Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:XSNX opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. The stock has a market cap of $334,500.00, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.89. NovAccess Global has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.
NovAccess Global Company Profile
