Short Interest in NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Declines By 97.7%

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the October 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NovAccess Global Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:XSNX opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. The stock has a market cap of $334,500.00, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.89. NovAccess Global has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

NovAccess Global Company Profile

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. It specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient’s immune system to attack the cancer. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

