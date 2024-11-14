Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Drops By 28.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the October 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.63. 27,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,081. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

