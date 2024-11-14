Short Interest in Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Expands By 269.2%

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGLGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 269.2% from the October 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Price Performance

Shares of GEGGL stock remained flat at $24.00 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

the great elm capital management (“gecm”) investment team has deep experience investing in leveraged middle market companies. the gecm team has deployed more than $17 billion into credit investments in more than 550 issuers across 20+ jurisdictions over its 14-year history under mast capital management, llc (“mast”).

