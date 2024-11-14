Short Interest in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Expands By 590.9%

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 590.9% from the October 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 105.2% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 353,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE DTF traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $11.30. 2,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,926. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

