Short Interest in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Declines By 70.2%

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the October 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAVEW traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 47,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,244. Dave has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

Dave Inc provides a suite of financial products and services through its financial services platform. The company offers Budget, personal financial management tool that helps members with budgeting, and managing income and expenses; ExtraCash, a short-term liquidity alternative, which allows members to advance funds to their account through automated clearing house network and avoid a fee; Side Hustle, a job application portal to find supplemental or temporary work; and Surveys, which allows member to take paid surveys within the Dave mobile application.

