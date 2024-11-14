Short Interest in CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBH) Expands By 57.1%

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CIB Marine Bancshares Stock Performance

CIBH stock remained flat at $28.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98. CIB Marine Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.28.

CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter.

About CIB Marine Bancshares

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIBM Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and business customers in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. It provides deposit accounts comprising checking, savings, and time deposits. The company offers a range of loan products, such as commercial, commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, government guaranteed, one-to-four family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and standby letters of credit.

