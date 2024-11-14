Short Interest in Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Drops By 87.0%

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the October 15th total of 254,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Capita Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CTAGF remained flat at $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27. Capita has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Get Capita alerts:

About Capita

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.