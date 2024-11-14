Short Interest in Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Decreases By 26.1%

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 742,400 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the October 15th total of 1,004,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,712.0 days.
Capcom Price Performance
Shares of CCOEF remained flat at $20.54 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026. Capcom has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72.
About Capcom
