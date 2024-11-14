Short Interest in Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Decreases By 26.1%

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 742,400 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the October 15th total of 1,004,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,712.0 days.

Shares of CCOEF remained flat at $20.54 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026. Capcom has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

