Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Decreases By 35.8%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the October 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 301.0 days.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFF remained flat at $44.02 during trading hours on Thursday. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.52.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

