Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Decreases By 35.8%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the October 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 301.0 days.
Bunzl Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFF remained flat at $44.02 during trading hours on Thursday. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.52.
About Bunzl
