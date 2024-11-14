Short Interest in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Declines By 72.4%

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,600 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the October 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Up 6.3 %
NASDAQ DRUG traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.17. 207,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.81 million, a P/E ratio of -62.01 and a beta of -6.62. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90.
Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Bright Minds Biosciences
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.
