Short Interest in Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Grows By 400.0%

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPCGY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.08. 111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202. Banco Comercial Português has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61.

Banco Comercial Português Company Profile

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

