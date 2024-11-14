Short Interest in Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Grows By 400.0%

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BPCGY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.08. 111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202. Banco Comercial Português has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61.
Banco Comercial Português Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Comercial Português
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Português Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Português and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.