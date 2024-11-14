Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.91, but opened at $98.00. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $103.59, with a volume of 1,095,035 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FOUR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.10.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 8,551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 562,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after buying an additional 555,737 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 457,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,532,000 after acquiring an additional 242,684 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

