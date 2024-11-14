Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,917 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 40.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock opened at $65.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.23. The firm has a market cap of $203.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.34 and a 1 year high of $74.61.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

