Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 31.40 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 31.40 ($0.40), with a volume of 106721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.88 ($0.46).

Shearwater Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Shearwater Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shearwater Group plc provides organizational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, regulatory compliance, digital transformation, and data subject access requests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shearwater Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shearwater Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.