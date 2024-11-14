ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $46,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NOW stock traded down $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $1,042.62. 97,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,352. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,061.66. The company has a market capitalization of $214.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $924.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $819.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. StockNews.com raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $974.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.94, for a total transaction of $76,831.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,115.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,372.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 76 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.94, for a total transaction of $76,831.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,115.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,259 shares of company stock worth $4,955,741 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

