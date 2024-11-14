Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Security National Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SNFCA stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.01. Security National Financial has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.79 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 6.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial

About Security National Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNFCA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 171.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 45.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Security National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.