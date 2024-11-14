Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Security National Financial Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of SNFCA stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.01. Security National Financial has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $10.76.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.79 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 6.72%.
About Security National Financial
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.
